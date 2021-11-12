Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Up 23.6% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $185.40 million and $16.62 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,838,339.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79397349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.08 or 0.07207494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.77 or 1.00220399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars.

