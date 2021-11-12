Contrasting American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LTC Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

LTC Properties currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.16% 7.89% 4.17% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.44 $95.29 million $1.54 22.18 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

LTC Properties beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

