Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. US Foods posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 860%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

US Foods stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 2,595,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,268. US Foods has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in US Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

