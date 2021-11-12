OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 483 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,118,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

