Comerica Bank Sells 12,144 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after purchasing an additional 78,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 306,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 768,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $85,871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

