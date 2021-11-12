OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 121 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

