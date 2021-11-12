J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

CSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 131,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,059. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

