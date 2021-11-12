NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Releases Earnings Results

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NPCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPCE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

