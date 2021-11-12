Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

NYSE:FSM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 1,460,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22.

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

