Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE BHG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 739,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Health Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

