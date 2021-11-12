Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Announces Earnings Results

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of UNCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.73.
UNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.
