Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Announces Earnings Results

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UNCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.73.

UNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

