Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,865 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,698. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.41. 218,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,333,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

