Headinvest LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $302.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.84 and a 200-day moving average of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.