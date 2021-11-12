Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS: GWLIF):

11/8/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

