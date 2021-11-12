Dash Price Reaches $221.52 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $370.27 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $221.52 or 0.00345212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,426,914 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

