Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.60. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

