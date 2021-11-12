Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

BHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 14,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,839. The firm has a market cap of $310.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

