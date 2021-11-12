Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Announce $3.80 EPS

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the highest is $4.42. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $28.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.82. 3,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,737. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.