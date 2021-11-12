Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Announce $3.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the highest is $4.42. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $28.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.82. 3,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,737. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

