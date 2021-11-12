Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $808.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $943,602. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 118,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,813. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.06 and a beta of 1.64.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

