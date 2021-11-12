Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. 63,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 507,310 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

