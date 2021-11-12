BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $262.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day moving average is $263.81. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

