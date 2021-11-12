BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

PayPal stock opened at $202.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

