Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.25. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $448.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

