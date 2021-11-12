Verity & Verity LLC Has $12.95 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.25.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $556.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.28 and a fifty-two week high of $563.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

