Activest Wealth Management Invests $173,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. 732,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,571,113. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

