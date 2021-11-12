Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.04. 1,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,274. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

