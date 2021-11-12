Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13,742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,381. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.