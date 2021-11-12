Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.2% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

