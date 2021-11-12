Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.61. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organon & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,064,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,479,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.