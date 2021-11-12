Konomi Network Market Cap Reaches $21.64 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and $1.78 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00221055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KONOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.