Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $2.07 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $68.84 billion and $3.11 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.82 or 0.00499969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00084346 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,298,842,989 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

