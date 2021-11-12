$176.64 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $176.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $171.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $710.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.50 million to $716.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $794.42 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $815.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.71.

Shares of MKTX traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,751. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $601.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.36 and its 200 day moving average is $447.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

