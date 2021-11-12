Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $30.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,033.33. The company had a trading volume of 205,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903,803. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $401.66 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $878.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

