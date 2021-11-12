Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

ANZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ANZBY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.71. 43,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

