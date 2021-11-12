Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ALKT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 82,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,006 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $19,254,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 924,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

