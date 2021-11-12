Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.90 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.23 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,177. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

