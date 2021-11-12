Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 63,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

