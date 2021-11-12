Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,035.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.