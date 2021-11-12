Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 817,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 185,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 191,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,681. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.