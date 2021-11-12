Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.31 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170.31 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00004489 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.00346091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011976 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

