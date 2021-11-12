Auto Trader Group (AUTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON AUTO traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 718 ($9.38). 2,283,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,243. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Auto Trader Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 610.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.