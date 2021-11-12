Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

NYSE ACN opened at $366.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.87. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $236.89 and a twelve month high of $372.11. The stock has a market cap of $231.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.