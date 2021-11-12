Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,769,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,817 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $639,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

