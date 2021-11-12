B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

