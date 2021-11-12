Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $44.90 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

