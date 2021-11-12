AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.13

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $242.13 and last traded at $241.11, with a volume of 12834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.02.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

