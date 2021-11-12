blooom inc. Acquires Shares of 109,797 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,463,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 18.3% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.70 and a one year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.