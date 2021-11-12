Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,646 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Par Pacific worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,652. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $921.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,739 shares of company stock worth $3,340,554. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

