GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 922 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $203.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.