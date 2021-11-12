Comerica Bank Has $20.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.40 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average is $223.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.